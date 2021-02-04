Ujjain: Reopen aartis for public, demands Congress

Submit memo to SDM

Ujjain: Maharajwada Kartik Chowk Block Congress Committee staged a dharna at the Mahakal Mandir intersection under the leadership of City Congress President Mahesh Soni and Block President Shravan Sharma.

They submitted a memo to SDM Mehra demanding aartis including the renowned Bhasmarati at the Mahakal temple be opened for locals. People have been banned from participating in aartis and the Darshan system was taken online due to corona outbreak.

Congress workers demanded that the darshan should be started sans online permission and the devotees must be allowed to attend aartis.