Ujjain: Religious fervour, Yatra, bhandara mark Hanuman Ashtami

Worship of presiding deity at Bal Hanuman Mandir in progress |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Shri Hanuman Ashtami, the Hanuman temples were filled with devotion, here on Friday. Amidst the sound of counch and bell-gong, the verses of Shri Hanuman Chalisa echoed in the temples. Early in the morning Baba was specially decorated and worshipped. A large number of devotees arrived to have darshan of the Lord. This process continued till the afternoon.

Hanuman Ashtami festival is being celebrated with pomp across the city today. On this auspicious occasion, at the Uttar Mukhi Hanuman Temple located on Ankpat Marg, Baba was made to wear royal clothes and a special red-coloured turban. The temples were decorated with flowers. Mangala Aarti of Baba was performed in the morning as part of the religious event. After this, the 108 Hanuman Yatra organised by Dharma Vigyan Shodh Trust started. Bhandara started at 6 pm by offering 56 bhog to God.

Hanuman Darshan Yatra being taken out |

The shringar of Baba was also done in Saket Dham Ashram located in Ujadkheda. Special decorations were also done on the temple. Devotees arrived early in the morning to have Baba’s darshan. During this, the Mahabhandara also continued at the ashram, in which the devotees received the prasad. Priest Suresh Sharma said that Bhandara will continue till late at night. Similarly, the gaiety of the festival prevailed in other temples of the city as well. Special aarti was performed at Bal Hanuman Mandir located at the Mahakaleshwar Temple courtyard in the evening in the presence of well-known figures of the city.

On the other hand, under the leadership of Congress leader Vivek Yadav, ‘Hanuman Darshan Yatra’ was taken out on two-wheelers along with hundreds of religion-loving youths of the city. This yatra is being taken out for the last 8 years. The yatra was taken out even during the time of Corona. On Friday, the Yatra started with hoisting the saffron flag at Khedapati Hanuman Temple located at Nikas Chauraha, on to Mangalnath Road, Piplinaka, Nayapura, Ranjit Hanuman, Gebi Hanuman, Singpuri, Kartik Chowk, Mahakal Mandir, Gudri Chauraha, Patni Bazaar, Satigate, Kanthal, Bahadurganj, Malipura, Koyla Phatak, Chamunda Mata, Dewasgate, and reached Baba Siddhas Bal Hanuman inside old Madhav College. The Yatra concluded with a Maha Aarti and food offerings were also made to the yatris.