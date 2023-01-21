Ujjain: Akhand Ramayan Paath begins

Rituals being performed before the launch of the recital of 108 Akhand Raman path at Hanuman Mandir in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to propagate Sanatan dharma in the city and to connect the new generation with the character, message and education of Lord Shri Ram, the 108 Akhand Ramayana-108 Mohalla organised by Dandraua Sarkar Bhakta Mandal started on Saturday at the Samajik Nyay Parishar. The recital started from Mayapati Hanuman Temple under the aegis of Rajput Adhyatmik Mandal.

Giving this information, programme coordinator Bhanu Bhadoria said that by the grace of Baba Mahakal, we have got the blessings of Mahakaleshwar Maharaj from the Ajna Yatra and now 108 Akhand Ramayanas are starting in the whole city. In this sequence, the first Akhand Ramayana was started by the Rajput Adhyatmik Mandal. First of all, the religious flag obtained from the Ajna Yatra was brought to the Mayapati Hanuman Temple, Samajik Nyaya Parishar by the Gadipati Manishdas Maharaj of Dandraua Sarkar Hanuman Ujjain.

Saints, Mandal members and citizens recited the Ramayana Path for 24 hours without stoppage. On Sunday afternoon, this first Akhand Ramayana Path will conclude with Bhandara after performing Yagya and Havan.

