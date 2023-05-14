Ujjain: Preparations afoot for ‘Mardarshak Bhandara’ at Pingleshwar

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the three-day eleventh annual Margdarshak Bhandara of Baba Jaygurudev Maharaj to be held on May 15, 16 and 17 at Baba Jaygurudev Ashram, Pingleshwar are in final stages. Countless food stores, huge satsang pandals, hundreds of toilets and hospitals are being readied. Satsang and Naamdan would be held in this Bhandara, organised in presence of Baba Jaigurudev Maharaj's spiritual successor and Baba Umakant Maharaj from 4.30 am and 5 pm.

Thousands of devotees of Maharaj have arrived from all over India to serve in this huge religious gathering. The special thing is that apart from India, devotees are coming from many countries, including Dubai, America and Mauritius. A special seminar and felicitation ceremony of democracy fighters and felicitation ceremony of Sant Samaj of Ujjain will also be organised in this Bhandara.

STOPPAGE OF FOUR PAIR TRAINS

Temporary stoppage of four pairs of trains is being given from May 13 to 18 at Pingleshwar station of Ratlam Division of Western Railway. Train number 19329/19330 Dahod-Bhopal Dahod Express, train number 19341/19342 keeping in view the crowd under the Satsang and Bhandara programme being organised at Pingleshwar station from May 13 to 18. Nagda-Bina Nagda Express and train number 09199/09200 Ujjain-Bhopal Ujjain special passenger is being given stoppage.Meanwhile, temporary stoppage of train number 19711/19712 Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur Express is being given at Pingleshwar station for 01 minute.