Ujjain: 5,228 cases solved during NLA, award of Rs 11.86 crore passed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In all 4,043 out of 12,638 pre-litigation cases and 1,187 out of 8,950 cases pending with different courts were solved during National Lok Adalat (NLA) at judicial premises on Saturday. 5,228 cases of various natures were solved and award of Rs 11,86,04,908, including Rs 1,52,38,000 in 26 claim cases were also passed. Principal District Judge RK Vani inaugurated the NLA by lighting a lamp before the portrait of Goddess Saraswati in presence of Special Judge and NLA convener Ashwaq Ahmed Khan, other judicial officers and panel lawyers.

District Judge Vani said that Lok Adalat saves time and money and also maintains brotherhood and goodwill among litigants. The guests presented clay pots to parties who settled their litigations in the NLA. They also distributed Nyay Vriskhas to them besides distributing butter milk packets to participants with the help of socio-voluntary organisations.

AWARDS OF RS 80 LAKH IN MVA CASE

Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh were awarded under NLA in the court of RK Vani, Member, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Advocate Rajendra Singh Solanki said that on August 8, 2021, Kuldeep and Vijay Ahirwar were headed to Indore from Thibgaon village of Khargone with a friend.

Their vehicle was hit by a loading vehicle from behind near Tigaon Pulia in which Kuldeep and Vijay died on the spot. He worked in Jio company. The application for the compensation amount of the two deceased was presented before the court by their heirs through advocate Rajendra Singh Solanki and associate advocates Manoj Gurjar, Subodh Singh Panwar and Lakhan Singh Rathore. Bench members Omprakash Gupta and PC Saini were present.

UMC RECEIVES DUES OF OVER RS 85L

NLA was organised in all zone offices of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) in which building/landowners participated enthusiastically and reaped the benefit of exemption by depositing their pending property tax and water tax. UMC commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh reached the zone office and saw the arrangements and gave required instructions. Till 06.30 pm, about Rs 55.43 lakh revenue was received from property tax and Rs 26.99 lakh from water tax.