Ujjain: 20 e-buses to run on urban routes on GCC model

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the increasing number of devotees coming to Shri Mahakal Lok, a decision to run 30 electric buses on the GCC model was taken at a meeting of the board of directors of City Transport Services Limited on Friday. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal chaired the meeting. Thirty electric buses will be purchased in the first phase and 20 of them will ply on urban routes. The proposal will be sent to the government for approval. At the meeting, proposals like electric scooter operation on PPP model for the convenience of devotees and passengers coming to the city, dress code in Shri Mahakal Lok along with the proposal to operate e-rickshaws of the same colour and appointment of chief operating officer in City Transport, etc, were also approved.