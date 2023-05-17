 Ujjain: Persons who fought ‘emergency’ honoured
Baba Umakant said in a satsang that Guru Maharaj’s mercy pulled people to the programme.

Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the 11th annual ‘Margdarshak Bhandara programme’ of Baba Jaygurudev, several persons who fought against emergency during 1975-77 were felicitated at Jaigurudev Ashram premises at Pingleshwar here on Tuesday. The Democracy Fighter Samman Ceremony was organised by courtesy of Baba Jaygurudev Shabd Yoga Vikas Sanstha, Lucknow, in which democracy fighters from many places of the country were welcomed by giving them mementos.

To preserve the memory of the heroes of the second war of Freedom and Democracy, everyone kept their personal views aside and remembered the time spent by Baba Jaygurudev in jail for 21 months during emergency for protection of democracy. Baba Umakant said in a satsang that Guru Maharaj’s mercy pulled people to the programme. It is becoming very difficult for people to attend satsang nowadays. People are trapped in worldly affairs, sensory attributes and Mahakal. There is a need to find a knowledgeable Guru, who can give us a feeling of divine powers to attain salvation.

