Ujjain: People enjoy thrill of skydiving adventure 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): People enjoyed the thrill of jumping and free fall from the sky at Datana-Matana airstrip here on Friday. The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) has organised a ten-day sky diving event at the Datana-Matana airstrip. People have come from far and wide to enjoy it. Inaugurating the programme, mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that skydiving can play an important role in promoting tourism.

Indira Sharma, who came to Ujjain after getting information about skydiving on Instagram, said that she has come from Sikkim to enjoy the adventure of skydiving here. Deputy-director, TDC Yuvraj Patole said that the skydiving programme will be held at Ujjain air strip till January 16. People enjoyed skydiving a lot. The weather doubled this joy.

