Ujjain: Darshan from Mahakal garbh grah resumes as crowd dwindles  

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the reduction in the volume of crowd after the New Year, once again the old system of darshan has been implemented in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. Darshan from the Garbh Grah started on Friday. Now the darshan system will be changed at the time of Mahashivaratri. The entry into the Grabh Grah of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple was closed from December 25 to January 5 and now with the situation becoming normal, darshan has been started once again in the Garb Grah.

Common devotees will be able to enter the Grab Grah from Tuesday to Friday while devotees paying a fee of Rs 1,500 will be able to have darshan on all seven days. However, they will be able to enter the Grab Grah only between 6 am to 1 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm.

Common devotees will be able to enter from 1 pm to 4 pm and from 6 pm to 7.30 pm. The next change in the darshan system of the temple will be done on February 18 on Mahashivaratri when entry into the Grabh Grah will be closed again.