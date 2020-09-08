Ujjain: Parents protest at Christu Jyoti Convent over school fee issue

Parents allegations

*Online classes causing health issues for children

* School management sending messages for fee payment

* Matter is pending in court so schools should not demand fee

* Online tests being held to demand fee

As the new academic session has not begun as yet due to Covid-19 pandemic but the parents are being pressurised to pay school fee by several CBSE schools and other private schools of the city by sending SMS. The parents unanimously have been staging protest against school managements since month of June.

On Tuesday parents showed their strength and outrage against the Christu Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School (CJCSSS) once again. The parents said, “Why is the management asking for fee repeatedly while the classes are not being conducted? The online classes are not so effective to teach the students and the same are affecting the health of children, parents added.”

The parent also told that the matter of paying fee is pending with the court, and till the verdict of the court, the school management should not demand for fee. Parent also expressed their outrage against organising online tests of various subjects by the school management. Parents also told that school managements are organizing online tests so that they may demand school fee.