Ujjain: Over Rs.18 lakh 81 earned by Mangalnath temple in Dec

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An income of over Rs 18 lakh has been received at Mangalnath Temple Ujjain in the month of December 2022 by worshipping Bhatpujan, Kalsarp Pooja, Shrapit Dosh, Grahan Dosh, Kumbh Vivah and Arka Vivah with the cooperation of the employees of the temple committee. The number of people who perform Baat Puja on Tuesdays is very high. In view of the situation, hosts and devotees who have come from far-off places are taken inside the Garbh Grah and with the help of learned priests/acharyas, free of cost Jal Abhishek will be done.

It is also worth mentioning that after the inauguration of Mahakal Lok, there has been a considerable increase in the number of visitors. Keeping in view of the convenience for visitors, free parking facilities have been made available. On the instructions of collector Asheesh Singh, a counter has been opened in Mangalnath temple to provide Laddu Prasad of Lord Shri Mahakal temple. The devotees who are unable to go to the Mahakal temple due to some reasons are getting the prasad of Mahakal here.