Ujjain: Onset of diabetes means onset of heart disease, says Dr Garg

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City’s prominent cardiologist Dr Vijay Garg delivered his guest address at the Diabetes Conference held in Indore. Dr Garg told a packed gathering that the onset of diabetes means the onset of heart disease, so people with diabetes should keep their blood pressure, cholesterol and obesity under control along with the treatment for diabetes. Also, daily exercise must be done, and tobacco consumption should be discouraged.

Taking the discussion further, Dr Garg told that even after the above things, if there are more chances of heart disease or paralysis, then they should take aspirin, statin, SGL2 inhibitor daily so that the diseases can be avoided to some extent. Dr SB Gawarikar, Dr Ashish Sharma, Dr Vimlesh Patidar, Dr PM Kumawat, Dr Rajeev Saxena, Dr Rajesh Deshpande, Dr Vipin Porwal from Ujjain presided over various scientific sessions in these three day-long conferences.

Doctors from Ujjain and students at RD Gardi Medical College also presented their research papers. About 2000 diabetologists from India and abroad participated in the conference. The specialty of this conference was that Dr Vijay Garg, Dr Ashish Sharma and Dr Vimlesh Patidar were awarded the fellowship of Diabetes India.

