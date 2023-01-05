e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: One stabbed as gang war rages

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ongoing gang war has continued in area under Chimanganj Mandi police station. Two persons, residents of Mitra Nagar and Agar Road respectively, were stabbed and injured on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, Sultan along with his father Izzat Noor was on way to Takiya Masjid area to meet Bua, when notorious goon Chhenu's brother-in-law Shakeel and Rafiq intercepted the duo at Nagarchi Bakhal near Nai Sadak and started abusing them. This led to a scuffle following which Shakeel and Rafiq stabbed Sultan in his left eye and thigh with a knife.

Following the incident, Izzat Noor rushed Sultan to Kharakuan police station from where he was sent to district hospital for treatment. Kharakua police have registered a case against Shakeel and Rafiq under various sections of the IPC. According to the information, Rafiq has already been arrested.

The incident is the fallout of enmity between Chhenu of Fazalpura and Golu of Damdama. Chhenu's family suspects that Sultan worked with Golu and had threatened him repeatedly in the past. On his part, Sultan has repeatedly denied the claim of being a Golu aide.

