Ujjain: Need to promote Indian Cinema, not Bollywood, says Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra

Guests distribute prizes in different categories during the closing ceremony of the short film festival in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day short film festival concluded on Monday. On the occasion, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra said there is a need to remove the name Bollywood from this country. There should be only one name, that is Indian cinema. He also awarded the winning participants in the short film festival.

Central India’s largest short film festival, organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa and Ujjaini Short Film Festival Committee concluded at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy on Monday. In the discussion session, on the question of ‘Indianness’ in Indian cinema, Mishra said, ‘We first need to remove the name Bollywood from this country. There should be only one name: Indian cinema. He said that the two films which got an Oscar recently are neither from Bollywood nor from Tollywood but from India and Indian cinema.

25 SHORT FILMS SCREENED

Dilip Pirayani, co-convenor of the organising committee said that on the second day, a total of 25 films were screened in three sessions. A total of 220 films were registered at the festival. But only 45 films selected by the jury were screened in the two-day film festival.

TALK SHOWS

In the discussion session, producer and director Vinod Tiwari said on the devaluation of Indianness in Indian films that filmmakers could not find anyone in Bollywood to teach Indian culture. That’s why till now films have been made only for entertainment. In Bollywood, the filmmaker only sees masala. But people from the South film industry do not give up their culture. He said that it takes courage to show the truth in cinema. But unless you get support, hope is lost. Cinema is a meditation. But the filmmaker consider it commercial and not sadhana. Film writer Rajan Agrawal while giving tips on script writing said that comedy film writing is a challenging task. People should understand this. But today no one wants to work hard on the script. If the script is not good, no matter how well you shoot, the film will not work. Composer Manik Batra said that music is the supporting character of a film. Film and television actor Mukesh Bhatt and actor-director Kanchan Kumar Ghosh also shared their experiences in the second discussion session. In the third session, actor Siddharth Bhardwaj taught participants about acting and filmmaking.

AWARDS

According to organising committee co-ordinator Rakesh Sharma, ‘Pushp Ki Abhilasha’ directed by Rahul Khadia won the first prize in non-fiction category. The second award in the same category went to ‘Shivaganga’ directed by Ayush Sharma and the third to ‘Ruins of Mahakal’ directed by Shubham Kevaliya of Ujjain. In the fiction category, ‘Radio’ directed by Muskan Asthana won the first award. ‘Chaah’ directed by Hansraj got the second position and ‘Scooter’ directed by Swatantra Jain third. Muskan Asthana won the Best Director award. Sunil Bairwa won the Best Male Actor award for Chaah, Amrita Pal won the Best Female Actor award for On the Spot. Raj Kumar Keswani and Shubham Marmat received the award for Best Cinematography for Kalabhairav.