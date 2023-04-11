Ujjain: DPF-GPF scam might see high-level probe

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping the lengthy process, vast legalities and fewer achievements during SIT probe into Rs 15 crore DPF and GPF scam in Central Bhairavgarh Jail in mind, local authorities might recommend the state government to order a high-level inquiry into the case.

Sources reveal that monitoring has been done from Bhopal into all aspects of the scam. Initially, progress of investigation into the case was considered satisfactory owing to early arrests of prime accused. But later nothing concrete emerged. Since the scam is huge, it should be investigated by agencies like CBI,’ sources said adding that soon a fresh look will be given on all developments and local authorities might recommend the government to order a high-level probe into the matter.

The scam unfolded on March 11 and 10 out of 13 accused have been arrested so far. All of them have been housed in various jails of Ujjain and Indore district after completion of police remand. Barring recovery of moveable and immoveable properties of around Rs 5 crore of the accused persons, the SIT has no clue to proceed further. It is also not clear whether the seized money and properties have direct connection with the scam or not.

ASP and SIT chief Indrajeet Bakarwal admitted that recovery of properties is the most vital part of the case. It is a very lengthy process. After recovery, valuation will be done. Money was transferred from one account to another, to those who are involved in other businesses and directly in cash. It is an economic offence, he contended.

Many cases of extortion and corruption related to Bhairavgarh Jail also surfaced, but the police could hardly achieve anything. According to SP Sachin Sharma, the police are investigating only the case of embezzlement of Rs 15 crore of DPF-GPF of 67 employees of Central Bhairavgarh Jail. If there is misappropriation in other heads, it will be reported to the state government which may lead to registering another offence, he said.

CONDUCT OF MAIN ACCUSED

Usha Raj (former jail superintendent): She did not cooperate with the SIT during interrogation. It was quite difficult to handle her. She used to return to her house every night carrying heavy bags. Her lawyers from Indore used to exert pressure on the investigation team.

Ripudaman Singh Raghuvanshi (suspended jail accounts in-charge): He used to play satta here and there. He used his satta associates to operate their bank accounts. He admitted that he got 20 per cent on every transaction and Usha Raj took 75 per cent of the money. The rest got 5 per cent. He invested 18 per cent of the money in gambling.

Jagdish Parmar (fake scribe): He is a part of the entire conspiracy. He named certain persons so that he can get protection. He introduced one person accused in the case to the other. He did not cooperate during police remand. He also transferred cash to few of his near and dear ones.

(AS REVEALED BY SIT TO FREE PRESS)