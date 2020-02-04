Ujjain: Municipal comm irked with water pilfering from rivers

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg during his visit on Tuesday, noticed water pilferage from river Kshipra and Gambhir and taking it seriously instructed concerned officials to take action against the farmers involved in water pilferage to irrigate their crops. He also instructed to seize their motor pumps and take legal action against offenders.

Garg also visited crematorium and Sanjivani Sawasthya Kendra and instructed the concerned officials to complete the required maintenance of these places. The commissioner also assessed sanitation arrangements at Indira Nagar, Eidgah Road and Piplineka areas and took note about sanitation workers.

Cleanliness workshop organised

A cleanliness workshop was organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Grand Hotel in which mayor Meena Jonwal and Commissioner Rishi Garg gave tips to sanitation employees to segregate wet and dry garbage in different dustbins.

Rebate in penalties during Lok Adalat on Saturday

Ujjain Municipal Corporation will offer attractive rebates in penalties during the National Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday. Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg appealed to the tax payers to deposit their taxes and avail the benefits.

Mayor visits under construction fish market

A multilevel fish market is being constructed by Ujjain Municipal Corporation at Budhawariya area. Mayor Meena Jonwal inspected the market and instructed the concerned officials to arrange to complete entire construction in time.