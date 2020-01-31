Ujjain: Bank employees’ strike cripples financial activities

Ujjain: Cash transitions and other financial activities remained crippled in the city on Friday as nationalised bank employees went on strike. Banking unions called two day strike for nationalised banks across the nation from Friday. Consequently the financial activities remained crippled on Friday and will stay crippled on Saturday and Sunday too (because of weekly holiday). However private banks remained open on Friday and will be barring from the protest.

Demands for strike

Coordinator of United Forum of Bank Unions, US Chhabra said that bank association proposed to an increase in salary of 20 percent but the decision of the apex management on the proposed increase has been hanging for last two years and because of adamant behaviour of apex management, the bank unions called two day long strike. According to reports bank officials and employees of all levels will be participating in the strike.

According to reports, there are some other demands also like merger of special allowance with basic pay, updation of pension, improvement of family pension, five day banking, allocation of staff welfare fund based on operating profits, and exemption from income tax on retrial benefits without ceiling which led bank unions to give a strike call.

Scores of bank employees spill out on road

Scores of bank employees took out a rally, with placards in their hands, from Tower Chowk and reached back to the same via Shaheed Park, Mungi Square and other principal roads of the city. The bank employees raised slogans and staged protest to concede their demands.

Long queues seen at ATMs

On being aware of the protest, most of the denizens rushed to the ATMs to meet their cash needs. Some of the ATMs pertained to nationalised bank became cashless till the evening and customers had to approach private banks’ ATMs.

Strike may occur in March again

According to bank officials, if the apex management does not pay attention to the demands, the bank unions may call strike in March again.

P3: