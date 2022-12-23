Ujjain: Montu Gurjar charged under NSA, sent to jail

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector-cum-district magistrate has slapped National Security Act (NSA) on Montu Gurjar, the crook of Dhancha Bhawan, who collects huge interest by lending money to the residents of Dhancha Bhawan, Sudama Nagar, Tulsi Nagar, Hira Mills Ki Chawl, Vinod Mill Ki Chawl, etc. After imposing NSA on him, the Chimanganj Mandi police immediately arrested Montu Gurjar and lodged him in Central Jail Bhairavgarh.

Montu is a notorious usurer of the area and charges hefty interest. The poor are so upset with his interest rate of 30 to 40 per cent that they are committing suicide. To collect interest, he ties people up and beats them and even misbehaves with the women in their homes. A few days back, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation demolished four houses possessed by him. He had built one of these houses by occupying a garden.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Protest over declaring Sammed Shikharji as tourist destination in Ujjain