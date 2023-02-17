Ujjain: Mayor orders to stop felling of over 250 trees

The mayor present at tree felling site in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Out of 255 trees on Binod Mills Ki Chawl land, 235 was supposed to be felled, while 20 relocated. The Revenue Department will deposit 2,550 saplings in Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) against felling the trees. But, the work was stopped on Friday following directives from mayor Mukesh Tatwal.

Binod Mills Ki Chawl land is being sold for commercial purposes. The land is being vacated before being sold. The land is being levelled by removing trees on it. There are 225 trees in the Chawl and Ujjain tehsildar had written a letter to the UMC administration to cut and relocate them. The reply has been sent by the executive engineer of the horticulture department. According to it, out of 255 trees, 235 will be shifted while 235 can be cut.

In lieu of the trees being cut and shifted, the revenue department will have to deposit 2,550 saplings of 8 to 9 feet in height to the UMC. After depositing these saplings in the nursery of the UMC, the revenue department will be able to cut and restore the trees. The wood will be deposited in the storehouse of the UMC.

Meanwhile, the mayor along with MiC members paid a surprise visit to the site and found JCB machines pressed into service to cut the huge trees. He expressed deep resentment over the exercise and directed the officials to immediately stop it. He warned that any move to cut trees in the name of development would not be tolerated.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)