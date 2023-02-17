Ujjain: Mahashivratri crowd throngs city, disrupts traffic; 2k cops deployed for security

Ujjain: Devotees head to Mahakal Temple on foot as city roads caught in traffic jam ahead of Mahashivratri | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees from all across the country throng Ujjain on Friday--a day ahead of Mahashivratri, disrupting the city traffic. Long queues of vehicles including buses and cars were seen on Hariphatak overbridge and Chintaman Ganesh Marg. Over 2000 policemen have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Due to the massive traffic jam, devotees were seen heading towards the Mahakal Temple on foot, carrying their belongings on head.

The district administration expected nearly 8 to 10 lakh devotees for Mahashivratri. However, the inflow of vehicles ahead of the festival was unexpected.

On Thursday, the local administration said that the entire arrangements have been completed and efforts would be made to reduce the wait-time in queues, so that devotees can get Shiv darshan within an hour.

More than 2000 policemen deployed

Briefing the media on Thursday, Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla had said that in view of Mahashivratri, more than 2000 policemen, including 700 from outside Ujjain district coupled with senior officials and sufficient number of executive magistrates, would be deputed for various arrangements. He also said that 100 buses from AICTL, Indore have been roped in to ensure hassel-free travel for devotees coming from nearby districts like Indore, Dewas and Maksi Road. The buses would offer free to-and-fro service without any cost.

