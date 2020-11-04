Ujjain: Man throws acid on live-in partner

Ujjain: A man hurled acid on his live-in partner on Wednesday early morning in Saidham Colony at Neelganga area. The injured woman informed her younger sister and thereafter the entire family reached victim’s home.

As per reports, Sunita was a divorcee and a paramedical staffer at a private hospital. She came in contact with milkman Mukesh Sharma of Ratnakhedi village 13 years ago and befriended him. Both of them were in relationship for the last 13 years.

Sunita’s father Manoharlal said that they lived in Ratnakhedi village and Sunita and Mukesh were in relationship after her divorce. However, Mukesh who is already married and has two children was in relationship with Sunita. As per the police, the incident took place around 5am. Accused Mukesh Sharma doubted Sunita’s character and in a fit of rage threw acid on her face. Consequently Sunita’s face and other parts of the body suffered burn injuries.

Sunita’s father, who reached Sunita’s residence, said that he found Sunita lying unconscious. He called the police and ambulance. She was taken to a private hospital. Doctors described her condition as critical.

In her statement to tehsildar and police Sunita said that Mukesh doubted her character and did not like her talking to other men. The accused fled from the spot. The police on the basis of Sunita’s statements registered an FIR under Section 307and 326(A) and started manhunt.