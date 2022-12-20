Ujjain: Malwi folk drama based on Bhagat Singh wins accolades

Malwi folk drama Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh being staged at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Sankul | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-day workshop organised by the North Central Zone Cultural Centre, Prayagraj, Ministry of Culture, Government of India concluded here. In the workshop, the training of Madhya Pradesh’s folk drama was given by senior folk artist Sundarlal Malviya. On the closing occasion, a ‘maach’ (folk drama) based on the character and works of martyr Shaheed Bhagat Singh was presented by the trainees at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Sankul.

Kabir Malviya played the role of Bhagat Singh very powerfully in this performance of maach. Chitendra Sisodia enthralled the audience in the role of Bedhap. The presentation of Loknatya Shaheed Bhagat Singh was done by Abhijeet Kanungo, Naman Gupta, Ragini, Jayati Malviya, Khushi Lodhi, Muskaan, Purva Sharma, Viransh Chauhan, Shirish Satyapremi, Rishi Verma, Anshul Patel, Nilesh Parmar, Sarthak Pandey, Yash Vat and Devendra Palotra .

Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, vice-chancellor of Vikram University was present as the chief guest and praised the art and culture of Malwa. Appreciating the workshop Shripad Joshi, all-India theatre co-ordinator of Sanskar Bharti as a special guest extended best wishes to all the artists. Proctor of Vikram University Dr Shailendra Kumar Sharma explained the nuances of Loknatyam maaach and its effect on the people.