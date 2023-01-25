Ujjain: Malwa Maach Mahotsav Starts

Malwi folk drama ‘Madhyam Vyayog’ being staged in Turra Kalangi style | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The two-day Malwa Maach Mahotsav was inaugurated on the stage of Padmabhushan Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul by Ankur Rangmanch Samiti in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Government of India and Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

Vice-chancellor in-charge of Vikram University prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, senior artiste Sharad Sharma, Krishna Verma, daughter of Maachkar late Siddheshwar Sen, Girjesh Vyas and director of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy Dr Santosh Pandya were specially present as guests.

This event was organised in memory of renowned Maach guru late Siddheshwar Sen in association with NSD-trained artiste Hafeez Khan. In his speech, prof Sharma said that the 300 years old folk traditions of Maach and Turra Kalangi are on the verge of extinction. If efforts are not made to preserve and enhance them, they will disappear. On the one hand where 30-40 years ago 50 akhadas of this tradition were functioning in Malwa, now there are hardly 30-40 artists left in the age group of 40 to 90. Maach is a complete theatrical form which is the identity of Malwa.

Prof Sharma also said that the Lok Natya Maach is known for its special identity due to raga ragini and difficult tunes. For this reason, very few people are attracted towards this difficult art. If it is to be saved, then attention will have to be paid to preserving this art form from the panchayat to the state government and central government levels. Efforts will have to be made to give it recognition from primary to university education. Our indifference to folk traditions has caused an irreparable loss. It is our responsibility to save them.

Bhas’s play ‘Madhyam Vyayog’ in Turra Kalangi style was staged under the direction of Hafiz Khan on the inaugural day programme.