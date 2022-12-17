Ujjain: Love marriage leads to assault, clashes

Representative pic/ Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Furious with her love marriage, the relatives of a girl beat up her son-in-law’s brother and sister-in-law and then when the victims reached the police station to file a report, a dispute ensued leading to clash between the parties. The police had to lathi-charged them and chase them away. Eight persons have been detained and more than a dozen bikes seized.

On Thursday night at around 7.30, Sonu son of Gopal Gundia, a resident of Bhandaria Khal, Ranjit Hanuman Road, along with his wife Ritu, three-year-old son Laddu and four-year-old daughter Pankti had come to meet their maternal grandfather in Jaisingpura. While returning from there, Rajendra son of Harilal, Bharat son of Harilal, Praveen son of Fateh Singh and others stopped them and thrashed him in front of Atharva Hotel. The miscreants also thrashed the innocent children while abusing his wife. After this, the couple reached the Neelganga police station to register the report.

On getting information, Sonu’s relatives also gathered outside the police station. When these people were coming out of the police station, the people from the other side also reached and the matter flared up. In no time, both sides clashed with each other.

The uproar continued outside the police station for a long time, after which the police lathi-charged them and chased them away. Sonu’s brother Jairam had a love marriage with a girl from the other side in October, due to which the family members of the girl were angry and this led to a fight.