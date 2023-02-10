Ujjain: Lecture on Swami Vivekananda held at Bharatiya Gyanpeeth College

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya addresses the programme |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti divisional level lecture series was organised at Bharatiya Gyanpeeth College under the joint auspices of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad and Bhartiya Gyanpeeth College.

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya said in his address that students should read literature of Swami Vivekananda and other great men. It inspires us to have high ideals, along with science and spirituality should also be sown in the heart. But there should be a feeling of pride. Swamiji used to inspire the youth to become entrepreneurs.

The key speaker of the programme Prerna Manana said that Swamiji was a visionary of the era, he was a purifier, he toured the whole country and called upon the youth to get up and struggle to achieve the goal, you have to bring this country back to glory. Within just a few minutes, he did the work of re-establishing Hinduism and spirituality on the entire world stage. Swamiji had called for 100 youths like him, all of you students can work in this direction. The programme was conducted by Seema Dubey and gratitude was expressed by Tanuja Kadre.

