Ujjain: Kid escapes unhurt as a SUV hit him while playing in Bagpura locality

SUV moving towards the kid (INSET) who escaped unhurt in the incident, in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There is a saying, “jako rakhe saiyan maar sake na koi”. This means no one can kill the one whose protector is God, something similar occurred on street number 3 of Bagpura when a child playing on the road got hit by the front wheel of an SUV. Despite being hit, the child suffered minor scratches and is safe. A 40-second video of the incident has surfaced.

At the beginning of this 40-second video, a child is seen leaning on the road. In the 10th second of the video, an SUV comes from the lane and its right front wheel passes completely over the child and the child comes under its grip. The driver gets down and drives off with the car leaving the child in his condition. Actually, the name of the child who got hit by the car is Sulaksh Jatwa and he lives with his father Roshan Jatwa at 54/3 Bagpura. Roshan was playing on the road on Wednesday when he was run over by vehicle number MP 13 CE 1202.

The way the vehicle hit Sulaksh, he could have died but due to the slow speed of the vehicle and the grace of God, Sulaksh was safe. The vehicle was registered in the name of Gaurav Gadkari, a resident of Mahashakti Nagar and was being driven by Chetan Wadia. Wadia’s sister lives in Bagpura and he had come to meet her. Wadia did not even stop after the collision and fled with the vehicle. Roshan Jatwa has complained about the incident at Madhav Nagar police station. However, the arrest of the accused in this regard has not yet taken place.