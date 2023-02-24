Ujjain: 'IoT inventions to make human life easy and convenient' 

Guests release MoU during a programme at Institute of Computer Science |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): With the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), many inventions will be possible in the future. Even today, due to IoT, highly convenient technologies and applications are being used in the fields of Smart City, agriculture, medical and weather. Due to these inventions, it is becoming easier to make human life easy and convenient.

The above views were expressed by Raghuram Bhatt, chief technical officer, at the IoT workshop organised by Vikram University’s Institute of Computer Science. In the initial session of the workshop, the director of the institute Dr Umesh Kumar Singh provided information about the workshop and the IoT. In the second session, Raghuram and Anand Patidar explained in detail the various dimensions of IoT through various hardware and sensors.

The programme was conducted by nodal officer Shekhar Disawal. All the teachers and students of the institute were present in the workshop. On this occasion, the Institute also signed an MoU with the technical partner of IBM. Various academic courses designed by IBM will be provided free of cost to the students of the Institute after the signing of this MoU. The students of the institute will be able to learn various advanced courses and techniques along with their current degree and for this, they will also get a free certificate from IBM.

Programme manager Vijay Prakash, vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, teachers and students expressed happiness over the MoU with the prestigious IT company IBM’s skill build programme. Dr Brahmadutt Shukla, coordinator of the skill building programme, provided information about this programme.