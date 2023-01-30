Ujjain: In national interest, understand oneness of India before using social media, says Shiv Prakash

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “India is a land of diversity, but still it remains one because our concept is based on cultural unity and if we understand this concept of our nation, then surely we will understand how to use social media in national interest," said BJP national organising general secretary Shiv Prakash here on Sunday. He was addressing the concluding session of two-day Nationalists’ Social Media Conclave organised under the aegis of Bharat Niti at Vikram Kirti Mandir. The BJP leader highlighted how social media is characterising the concept of nation in the present times and how it is becoming the basis of social change and economic prosperity.

The first session was presided over by BJP state organizing general secretary Hitanand Sharma. Addressing the present influencers, he said “how since independence we have been kept entangled in the web of illusion by telling our false history and what will be the role of social media in coming out of it”. He said that social media should be used for meaningfulness and not for personal success. “Our desire should be in the interest of the country and we have to sacrifice our personal interests in the interest of all,” he added. In the second session, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla and Koo app founder Aprameya did a panel discussion on “Ram Rajya Enabling Good Governance through Social Media”.

Poonawalla explained the concept of Ram Rajya in the present day scenario. He told how social media ended the digital divide between Bharat and India after 2014. He told how technology has brought transparency, accuracy and efficiency and the 4th industrial revolution will come from technology only and our country will lead it. He also gave examples of UPI, Cowin app in his session. In the discussion, Aprameya told how he has tried to give global exposure to the Indian public in the local language through the Koo app.

This session was moderated by Pramod Mishra. The third session of the day was on the topic of legal advice on social media, in which Prashant Patel discussed the laws related to the effective use of social media. In the last session, TV journalist Shubhankar Mishra, social media influencer Anshul Saxena and blogger and author Shaifali Vaidya had a panel discussion on the topic of restoration of Indian culture through social media. In this, she urged to spread the ideas of the country’s culture and nationalism on social media.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)