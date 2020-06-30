Ujjain Hotel Shanti Palace row: Babus among 12 booked for illegally diverting land

Ujjain: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has booked 12 persons for their involvement in illegal construction of Hotel Shanti Palace over land allotted for developing colonies to private housing societies after illegally diverting the land for the hotel.

According to EOW DSP Ajay Kaithwas on Tuesday EOW city branch hotel owner Chandra Shekhar Shrivas, Seema Shrivas, the then SDM RS Meena, joint director (rural and urban development) Rajeev Kumar Pande, patwari Adarsh Jangde, the then municipal executive engineer Giriraj Kumar Jaiswal, engineer Rambabu Sharma, superintending engineer Shyamsundar Sharma, clerk Bhupendra Vegad, Congress leader and Vikram Gruh Nirman Sanstha’s head Yogesh Sharma, Naman Gruh Nirman Sanstha head Manoj Bansal and Anjanli Gruhnirman Sanstha head Nandkishore Sharma for illegally using land for commercial hotel instead of developing residential colonies. The EOW lodged an FIR against all the accused under sections 409,420 and 120 B of IPC and Section 7 of Anti corruption Act 2018.

As per EOW officials all the accused involved in the construction of the hotel, expanded it on fake documents in collusion with revenue department officials and officials of other concerned department. The EOW official also alleged that the diversion was for residential purpose which was cancelled illegally and the land was diverted into barren agriculture land on papers and afterward the hotel was constructed.

Hotel demolished after HC’s order

Hotel Shanti Palace was demolished by the administration after the High Court’s order. The land on which the hotel was constructed was allotted to Adarsh Vikram, Anjali and Naman Gruh Nirman Sanstha for developing residential colonies but the commercial hotel was constructed on the land in collusion with some government officials.