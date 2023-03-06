Ujjain: Holika Dahan held, devotees play Holi at Mahakal Mandir

The first Holi of the planet being burnt at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday evening. Devotees play Holi at the Mahakaleshwar Temple (R) |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): World’s first Holi was celebrated with the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam during bhasma aarti on the wee hours of Monday. Likewise, first ‘Holika Dahan’ was held at the temple premises in the evening. Holika Dahan will also be held in many parts of the country on the evening of March 7, but Dhulandi, the day of playing colours will be only on March 8 in the whole country, because holiday is on this day only. It means in most of the states colours will be played only after 24 hours of Holika Dahan. Amid confusing situation, Vikram University postponed its examinations slated for March 7. However, there was no change in examination of MP State Examination Board whose high school and higher secondary school examinations are going on.

Holi is lit on the full moon of Falgun month and the next day the festival is celebrated by applying colours, but this time the full moon date will last for two days. That’s why confusion persists everywhere. In some Panchang, Holika Dahan is mentioned on March 6 and in some on March 7. The full moon will start at around 4.30 pm on March 6 and remain until around 6.10 pm on March 7.

This time there is doubt regarding Holi holiday. The reason is that March 8 has been declared a holiday for Dhulandi festival in the calendar. However, in this case, according to astrologers, on March 6, during the Pradosh period, after the worship of Holika, it will be burnt at midnight or early morning. Along with this, Dhulandi was announced on March 7.

Although Holika Dahan is occurring on Monday, the holiday in government, non-government and markets has been kept on Wednesday. The holiday declared by the government is on March 8. On the other hand, the holiday has been kept on Wednesday in all the markets of the city

UMC TO SALE HOLI MATERIALS

Agarbatti, incense sticks and herbal gulaal plant was established by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) near the Government Ayurvedic College located on Mangalnath Marg, making herbal gulaal from flowers and made available to the residents of the city by the UMC. It can be obtained from the UMC's fresh room at different places in the city after paying money.

KAVI SAMMELAN AT MALIPURA TODAY

Following the tradition of years, poets of national fame will shower with poetic arrows of humour and compassion at the 76th Akhil Bharatiya Kavi Sammelan. According to publicity secretary Sandeep Rajnod, preparations for the conference were finalised in the presence of Satyanarayan Chauhan, the institution patron of Malipura Cultural Committee Ujjain and under the chairmanship of Rakesh Chauhan at Sri Lakshmi Venkatesh Temple and Bangalore to decorate Malipura like a bride. Special flowers have been ordered. Poet Ashok Bhati of Ujjain will be the architect of the 76th Abha Kavi Sammelan to be held on March 7 at 9 pm at Malipura intersection.