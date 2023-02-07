Ujjain: Government employee dies in road accident on Dewas Road

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk of the Weights and Measures Department died after falling from his scooter on Dewas Road, here on Tuesday. Relatives said that passersby had taken him to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital where neither a doctor nor a nurse was available. He died due to a lack of timely treatment.

Kailash (48) son of Unnarao Ramteke, resident of Muni Nagar was posted as assistant grade-3 in the department. Relatives said that Ramteke was returning home from Kishanpura via Freeganj on a scooter, when he fell from the scooter while trying to save a person near Apna Sweets on Dewas Road and got injured. People around made him sit in an auto-rickshaw and reached Madhav Nagar Hospital where Ramteke did not get initial treatment for a long time.

People informed the relatives. When they reached the hospital, Ramteke was lying on a stretcher in a critical condition. He was not even given first aid. Blood kept flowing in the absence of any doctor or nurse. The relatives immediately took him to a private hospital where the doctor declared him dead after the examination.

