Ujjain: Government doctors to begin indefinite strike from today

A patient waiting for doctor at the OPD of District Hospital in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of government hospitals resorted to protest by stopping their work for two hours here on Thursday. They have decided to launch an indefinite strike from Friday. On the other hand, the health administration has claimed to have made alternate arrangements in view of the strike.

They are protesting for their demands. If their demands are not met by Friday, they will go on an indefinite strike. Doctors want a time scale pay scale and implementation of old pension scheme. They want appointment of doctors to higher posts in the department. They do not want contractual appointments and want a clear transfer policy. They do not want political interference in the transfer.

On behalf of protesting doctors, Dr CM Tripathi said that they on the first day protested by stopping work for two hours. If the demands are not met by February 17, then work will be stopped completely. Meanwhile, the health administration has made alternate arrangements in view of the indefinite strike called by MP Chikitsa Mahasangh from February 17. An official release stated that all bonded doctors, contractual doctors and intern doctors have been ordered to work at their places and not take leave.