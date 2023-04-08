Ujjain: Gold, silver tumble out from Usha Raj’s bank locker

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF embezzlement case in Central Bhairavgarh Jail, the police seized 3 kg and 718 gram of gold bars, 3 kg and 144 gram silver ornaments and utensils from SBI Bank locker located in Sethi Nagar of former jail superintendent Usha Raj. Registry of 4 plots, receipts of payment of Rs 24 lakh for a flat in Bhopal has also been seized.

SP Sachin Sharma on Friday told media persons that in the embezzlement case, the role of former jail superintendent Usha Raj and suspended accounts in-charge Ripudaman Singh and fake scribe Jagdish Parmar is the most suspicious. The police have so far seized about Rs 3 crore from the total amount of the scam.

Police are engaged in recovery of embezzlement amount of over Rs 15 crore in GPF accounts in Central Bhairavgarh Jail. In this connection, the police reached State Bank of India's Sethi Nagar Ujjain branch, at around 4 pm on Thursday with the accused Usha Raj.

According to the police, so far in the investigation it was revealed that the accounts and lockers of some of the accused, including Usha Raj are in the same bank branch. Accounts of some other people were also opened here. Due to this, the police had come for verification and search Usha Raj's locker.