Ujjain: Gloom besieges collectorate as Covid-19 claims staff’s life

Ujjain: A pall of gloom descended in Old City areas like Sinhpuri, Moti Bagh as well as in collector office on Friday following sudden death of senior head clerk Dharmendra Joshi of collector office, who died of Covid-19 infection.

He was posted on the post of zilla nazir at collector office. Fifty-one-year-old Dharmendra Joshi took leave couple of days ago following cough, cold, sneezing and fever.

As his condition worsened, he was admitted to the RD Gardi Medical College where breathed his last on Friday morning.

He is survived by two daughters and wife. Joshi’s father also served at the collectorate.

Looking at his condition, the District Corona Control Room, which was being operated from the Simhastha Fair Office, was shifted to NIC hall at Brahaspati Bhavan only on Thursday and complete sanitisation was also carried out there.

On Thursday night, the administration declared Moti Bagh and Sinhpuri as containment area.

Madhya Pradesh Clerical Grade Employees Association (MPCGA) paid tribute to Joshi and demanded Suraksha Kavach amount of Rs 50 lakh along with ‘Karmaveer Award’ to him.

Ex-head of district unit of MPCGEA Devendra Vyas termed his death as an irreparable loss for the Association.

The association members attribute the demise of Joshi to the mismanagement of RD Gardi Hospital and Medical College. Expressing outrage the functionaries including Chitresh Waghe, Jitendra Parik, Navin Tejankar, Shashiprabha Upadhyaym SR Bairagi and Anil Shinde told that Joshi most probably was infected during office hours as he was continuously attending the office before he fell ill. They also urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to immediately grant compassionate appointment to one of his family members.

Likewise, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee member Pt Ashish Sharma Pujari while expressing deep grief on the sudden department of Dharmendra Joshi demanded the government to immediately release Rs 50 lakh to the kin and provide compassionate appointment to deceased’s wife.

Negligence alleged

Corporator Maya Trivedi has also raised questions over the negligence in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. According to her, the patients who are being taken to RD Gardi Medical College Hospital are not being attended by the doctor, so they are losing their lives. According to Trivedi, Dharmendra Joshi, who was posted in the collector’s office, died on Friday due to the negligence of the administration. She alleged that before his death Dharmendra Joshi, the told that he is feeling difficulty in breathing and that he is not even getting oxygen cylinder. Additional collector GS Dabar was also apprised of this matter by Trivedi. She asked whether the patients are being taken to the RD Gardi Medical College Hospital for death.