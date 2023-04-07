 Ujjain: Gadkari conferred with Krantiveer Award
Programme co-ordinator Prakash Raghuvanshi gave the welcome speech

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 03:12 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was virtually awarded with the Rashtriya Krantiveer Award In the silver Jubilee programme.  The programme was inaugurated by minister Dr Mohan Yadav, special guest MLA Paras Jain, MLA Mahesh Parmar, MLA Ramlal Malviya, city Congress president Ravi Bhadauria, Europe's spiritual guru Svetlana Cruz, cardiologist Dr Anuradha Dubey, Former UMC (Ujjain Municipal Corporation) speaker Sonu Gehlot by lightening the lamp.

Programme co-ordinator Prakash Raghuvanshi gave the welcome speech. The second round of the programme began with Ganesh Vandana by artistes of Pratibha Sangeet Academy, introducing Padma Shri Dr Jitendra Singh Shanti, who was honoured with the 25th National Krantiveer Award. After that, a presentation was given by the children of Sevadham Ashram.

