 Ujjain: Four teams from city to participate in girls basketball tourney at Rajnandgaon
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Late Prarthana Salve Memorial all India invitational girls basketball tournament (under-19 category) would be organised in Rajnandgaon from May 14 to 17. Four teams of Ujjain City Centre would participate in the competition. Vijay Bali and Om Sarwan of Ujjain Basketball Association said that selected players of Ujjain City basketball in the competition were Dhaval Tamboli, Tushar, Nived, Daksh Sisodia, Keshav, Vaidik Bali, Diansh, Veer Singh, Vardan, Achal, Aditya Panchal, Kapil Girje, Vaidik. Porwal, Tanishk Panchal, Harshita Rai, Riya Kardwal, Ankita, Sejal, Anjali, Ishita, Purvi, Yashika Bali, Priyanshi, Bhakti, Neha Roy, Deepali and Alina in the girls’ category.

The coach of the team will be Darshan Thakur. The selected team has been trained by Vinod Panchal, Zuber Khan, Sunita Yadav, Payal Jaiswal and Muskan Sharma. According to Vijay Bali and Om Sarwan, international basketball player Prarthana Salve, studying at Delhi Public School Rajnandgaon, died suddenly in Betul. To keep her memories alive, Delhi Public School, Rajnandgaon, in collaboration with Sports Authority of India Training Centre, Rajnandgaon is organising the event.

16 teams from the country and Chhattisgarh have been invited in this competition. This tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis.

