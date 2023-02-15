e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Firojia Trophy Nigh Cricket Tournament begins at Kshir Sagar Stadium

Ujjain: Firojia Trophy Nigh Cricket Tournament begins at Kshir Sagar Stadium

The Firojia Trophy is being organised by MP Anil Firojiya for the last 20 years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Minister, MP and MLA release balloons and pigeons during the inauguration of cricket trophy |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In memory of MLA late Bhurelal Firojia, All India Night Carpet Heavy Tennis Ball Cricket Competition started at Kshirsagar Sports Ground. Sixteen teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh as well as from all over the country are participating in the event.

The Firojia Trophy is being organised by MP Anil Firojiya for the last 20 years. In the same sequence, the Firojiya Trophy Cricket 2023, was inaugurated by higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla by garlanding the photo of late Firojia and releasing pigeons and three-coloured balloons on the playground on Tuesday. 

Along with minister Yadav, MLA Jain also swung the bat to start the competition. MP Firojia showed his skill in bowling. After that the first match was played between Sagar and Sahajanand Anand Gujarat in which Sagar scored 59 runs and Sahajanand lost. The second match was played between Gwalior XI and Darbar Vidhan 11 MP in which Darbar Vidhan won. In the competition organised by MP Anil Firoziya, the first prize of Rs 4,00,000 cash and Firojia trophy will be given to the winning team, Rs 2,00,000 cash and Firojia trophy to the runner-up and a gleaming motorcycle to the man of the series.

Read Also
Ujjain: UMC removes encroachments in vicinity of Mahakal Mandir
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Kathak exponent conducts WD series in two govt schools of rural belt

Ujjain: Kathak exponent conducts WD series in two govt schools of rural belt

Ujjain: Firojia Trophy Nigh Cricket Tournament begins at Kshir Sagar Stadium

Ujjain: Firojia Trophy Nigh Cricket Tournament begins at Kshir Sagar Stadium

Ujjain: Divisional-level workshop on NEP, State Youth Policy held at VU

Ujjain: Divisional-level workshop on NEP, State Youth Policy held at VU

Ujjain: UMC removes encroachments in vicinity of Mahakal Mandir

Ujjain: UMC removes encroachments in vicinity of Mahakal Mandir

Ujjain: On Valentine’s Day two parties clash over fake love affair

Ujjain: On Valentine’s Day two parties clash over fake love affair