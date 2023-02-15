Ujjain: Firojia Trophy Nigh Cricket Tournament begins at Kshir Sagar Stadium

Minister, MP and MLA release balloons and pigeons during the inauguration of cricket trophy |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In memory of MLA late Bhurelal Firojia, All India Night Carpet Heavy Tennis Ball Cricket Competition started at Kshirsagar Sports Ground. Sixteen teams from Delhi, Kolkata, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh as well as from all over the country are participating in the event.

The Firojia Trophy is being organised by MP Anil Firojiya for the last 20 years. In the same sequence, the Firojiya Trophy Cricket 2023, was inaugurated by higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and BJP district president Bahadur Singh Bormundla by garlanding the photo of late Firojia and releasing pigeons and three-coloured balloons on the playground on Tuesday.

Along with minister Yadav, MLA Jain also swung the bat to start the competition. MP Firojia showed his skill in bowling. After that the first match was played between Sagar and Sahajanand Anand Gujarat in which Sagar scored 59 runs and Sahajanand lost. The second match was played between Gwalior XI and Darbar Vidhan 11 MP in which Darbar Vidhan won. In the competition organised by MP Anil Firoziya, the first prize of Rs 4,00,000 cash and Firojia trophy will be given to the winning team, Rs 2,00,000 cash and Firojia trophy to the runner-up and a gleaming motorcycle to the man of the series.

