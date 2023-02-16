Ujjain: Firojia memorial night cricket tourney

MP’s Gautam Gambhir and Anil Firojia pose for a group photograph during the cricket match. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Former Indian cricket team skipper and Member of Parliament from Delhi Gautam Gambhir reached among the players and spectators during the All India Night Heavy Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament in memory of the late Bhurelal Firozia organised at Kshirsagar Stadium.

Gambhir, who came for the Firojia Trophy 2023 organised by MP Anil Firojia, boosted the morale of the players. Six matches were played on the second night of the tournament on Tuesday in which the first match took place between Sahajanand, Gujarat and Darbar Vidhan 11, in which Darbar Vidhan 11 scored 85 runs. Sahajanand Gujarat won the match by scoring 88 runs.

Next match was played between Gwalior XI Madhya Pradesh and Friday 11 Sagar, in which Friday 11 won. The third match was played between Sahajanand Gujarat and Gwalior XI in which Sahajanand won. The next match was played between Shukrawari 11 Sagar and Darbar in which Darbar Vidhan 11 won. A match was played between Pancham Ganesh Cricket Club and Aviraider Nashik in which Aviraider Nashik won. The final match was played between Ritwija Mahakal and My Paradise in which Ritwika Mahakal won the match. Rs 500 cash prize was given to the spectators for catching the ball

IN MAHAKAL’S DARBAR

Gautam Gambhir attended the Bhasmaarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in the early hours of Wednesday. Due to Shiv Navratri, darshan in the sanctum sanctorum was closed, so he took darshan of Baba Mahakal from outside. Sitting in the Nandi hall, he watched the aarti. After this, he bowed down to Baba from outside the sanctum sanctorum. Outside the temple, he told the media that the mind gets peace by coming here. May Baba's blessings remain with all of us and the country may move forward. MP Anil Firojia was also with him.

