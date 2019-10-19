Ujjain: Fire erupts in grocery shop

Ujjain: Fire broke out in a grocery shop gutted with goods worth Rs 3 lakh, on Saturday morning. According to reports the fire erupted in the shop owned by Omprakash, son of Tejumal. According to the owner, the shop was shut down on Friday night at 9pm. On Saturday morning the neighbouring shopkeeper informed him about spewing smoke out from the shop. The owner immediately reached to the shop and found burning goods and power meter. After informing the civic body control room, fire brigades were sent to the spot which controled fire after half an hour long effort. The shop owner claimed to suffer a loss of Rs 3 lakh approximately, as all the dry fruits were gutted by the fire.