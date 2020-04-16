Ujjain: Farmers' day out amid lockdown

Ujjain: For various agricultural activities the farmers who are moving out of their homes are ensuring that they are observing the measures for the lockdown as suggested by administration.

Even as people are being told to stay at homes to honour the lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak – farmers in the district have no option but to brave the dreaded virus by moving out of their home.

Most of the farmers are visiting their fields for harvesting crops. As per information, harvest of wheat is almost over.

Now farmers are collecting garlic from the field and they are going to collect onions after some days.

All this is happening with farmers using masks and observing social distance during their work.

Farmer Rajendra Singh Rathod, resident of village Ninora situated on Indore Road, said, “I am following rules during work. My workers are also using masks and maintaining social distancing properly. We allow those workers to cut or to collect crops who are Family members. They are working with each other with proper distance.”

Another farmer Vinod Kumar Carpenter, resident of village Panbihar under Ghattiya tehsil, said that wheat crops have been almost cut-down from the field. Farmers are collecting onion nowadays. They are using masks and proper distance during their work. Senior agriculture extension officer development block Ujjain Subodh Kumar Pathak said that they are giving advice to farmers to maintain social distance during their work on fields and they found that many farmers are following rules.