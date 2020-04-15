Ujjain: 9 cops quarantined as lockdown violator tests Covid-16 positive

Ujjain: Nine cops have been quarantined after a lockdown violator who was arrested from Begambag area on Sunday has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news came as a shocker for the cops who and now they have been quarantined for 14 days.

ASP Amarendra Singh informed that all 9 cops who were involved in the arrest of a lockdown violator from Begumbag have been quarantined.

31 test negative

The hospital administration has sent 31 samples of patients to be tested in Bhopal. CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha informed that as per reports the samples were tested negative for Covid-19. The doctors told that some more test reports are expected to be received shortly.

Unclear audio mars awareness drive

Ujjain Municipal Corporation and district administration have arranged vehicles with sound system to spread awareness, in different areas of the city, on preventive measures pertaining to Covid-19 outbreak. But in most of the areas the residents have complained to officials concerned that they the announcements being made is unclear due to poor quality of equipment. Authorities concerned have assured them to look into the matter.

Exhausted! Corona warriors demand leave

Government Madhav Nagar hospital was the first facility in which isolation ward was started in the city for Covid-19 suspects and patients. As per the sources, extensively and tireless working has taken a toll of healthcare workers and out of exhaustion they have requested higher authorities that they be allowed to go on leave to quarantine themselves. Some junior nurses also expressed discontent over their duties. As per sources, nursing of the suspects can be done only by experienced nurses while the hospital administration has assigned the job to midwives. Official sources informed that the matter will be sorted out by conversation.

Shani Temple theft:2 held

The thieves that stole cash box of famous Shani Temple located at Triveni on Indore Road were caught by the police. As per ASP Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi, the police arrested Ajay, Lokesh and Hemant Maliviya hailing from Moti Nagar, in the matter and recovered Rs 15,000 and other items. On the tip off the police arrested them. During interrogation the miscreants admitted the crime, he added.