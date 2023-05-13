 Ujjain: Exercise begins for beautification and traffic streamlining
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Exercise begins for beautification and traffic streamlining

Ujjain: Exercise begins for beautification and traffic streamlining

Gopal Mandir & Chhatri Chowk intersections

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 05:59 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Along with the beautification of the Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk, main and busiest intersections of Ujjain city, they would be made smooth and orderly for the traffic. Regarding this the mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh and  Smart City CEO  Ashish Pathak along with the consultants and architects visited the area on Friday. They also reviewed the drawing design and presentation of Chhatri Chowk, Gopal Mandir and other sites. 

Instructions were given to finalise the design soon with required amendments. Major and busiest intersections of the city will be made accessible and streamlined and for this encroachment will be removed from the area. A designated a well-organised space will be made available to the cart as well as auto stands on the busiest routes like Gopal Mandir and Chhatri Chowk. Well-organised parking pathways and benches will be installed and beautification works will also be done.

Read Also
Ujjain: Key accused jumps off bridge to escape cops
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Man strangles wife, hides body inside bed’s storage box; held

Ujjain: Man strangles wife, hides body inside bed’s storage box; held

Ujjain: 20 e-buses to run on urban routes on GCC model

Ujjain: 20 e-buses to run on urban routes on GCC model

Ujjain: Exercise begins for beautification and traffic streamlining

Ujjain: Exercise begins for beautification and traffic streamlining

Ujjain: Warehouse owners accuses FCI of arbitrariness

Ujjain: Warehouse owners accuses FCI of arbitrariness

Ujjain: People fret as city records 42 degrees Celsius for 2nd day in a row

Ujjain: People fret as city records 42 degrees Celsius for 2nd day in a row