Ujjain: Ex-DGP gets Ayarchya Rammurti award

Ujjain: Vikram University’s school of studies in Hindi organised a national level symposium to mark 92 nd birth anniversary of Hindi scholar Acharya Rammurti Tripathi on Tuesday.

Ex-DGP Dr Pannalal was the chief guest while Dr Mohan Gupta was the special guest of the programme. The programme was presided over by HOD Hindi Prof Shailendrakumar Sharma. During the progamme Dr Pannalal was feted with Ayarchya Rammurti |Award for his contribution to the society.

Pannala in his address remembered Acharya Rammurti Tripathi as a great scholar of Hindi language and great poet. Dr Mohan Gupta threw light on the works of Tripathi. The programme was attended by Prof Geeta Nayak, Dr Jagdish Chandra Sharma, Jiyalal Sharma and Devendra Joshi, Akshaykumar Chawre, Dr Israr Mohammed Khan and other dignitaries also. The programme was conducted by Prof Harimohan Budhouliya while Dr Sadanand Tripthi extended the vote of thanks.