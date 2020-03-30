Ujjain: Enabling lockdown in the courteous way

Ujjain: Maintaining social distance is necessary to keep away from Corona virus and these days people of city have adopted a unique way to stop relatives and neighbours from visiting their home. In Nanakheda, Basant Vihar, Jawahar Nagar and in nearby areas people have stuck a piece of paper in which they have directly written “Lockdown ki haalat mein ghar pe na aayein” (please do not come to our residence looking to the lockdown conditions).

Last week the order of lockdown was enforced and people were told to be at home, but in many of the areas people were approaching the order and subsequent directives casually. In some areas people are seen loitering and have been visiting their neighbour’s home for casual reasons.

To avoid this, people took resort in being direct and curt. Nidhi Goswami, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, told Free Press that this is the time to say no to unwanted guest and relatives to enter in your house.

This is but a step towards ensuring social distancing. “We are not going outside and also want our neighbours not to come in our house these days. Everywhere there is danger of coronavirus and people will have to take some decisive steps now”, said Disha Jha, also a resident of Jawahar Nagar.