Ujjain: Drunken biker kills elderly guard

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard was killed after a bike-borne drunkard hit him at Panchkua on Panwasa road in the city.

The security guard, Radheshyam Parmar, 62, of Panchkua Shankarpura was serving at a garlic godown.

Panwasa resident Devendra Malviya who was riding his motorbike bearing registration number MP13FS0879 hit Parmar. Malviya dragged Parmar to a distance after hitting him.

Parmar was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Devendra’s father Devilal Malviiya took him to the police station after learning about the incident. Devendra was so drunk that he could not even walk straight.

Police have sent the body to the District Hospital for a post-mortem. Accused has been booked under relevant sections of IPC.

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 09:34 AM IST