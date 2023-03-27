Ujjain: Donning black clothes Congress worker stage protest, take out rally

Wearing black clothes, the Congress party workers staged a protest. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress Committee organised a huge demonstration at Tower Chowk on Sunday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi’s membership from Lok Sabha in wake Surat’s court’s order in a defamation case.

Donning black outfits and bands, Congress leaders and workers reached Tower Chowk and after staging a protest for over three hours, marched in a form of rally and traversed the Freeganj area from Tower to Shaheed Park. Around 100 black-coloured balloons were flown at Tower Chowk. A protester was seen with a slogan ‘Save Democracy’ written on his back. On this occasion, city congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria said that the way Rahul Gandhi’s membership has been cancelled, it seems that BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are scared. “Seeing the popularity of Rahul Gandhi, they are taking such type steps. Rahul Gandhi always used to speak the truth in Parliament, this step was taken to suppress his voice, which is like strangling democracy,” he said.

Former MP Satyanarayan Pawar, former MLA Batuk Shankar Joshi, leader of opposition Ravi Rai, Anantnarayan Meena, Rajhajur Singh Gaur and Chetan Yadav participated in the protest and rally.

‘Sadbuddhi yagya’ organised

Hundreds of Congress office-bearers led by District Congress Committee (rural) president Kamal Patel and MLA Ramlal Malviya protested against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, from Parliament. Along with taking out a foot march from Khak Chowk to Mangalnath Temple, the workers prayed for giving wisdom to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while performing Sadbuddhi Yagya, along with the Congress officials and workers raised slogans while protesting.

A policeman tries to douse the effigy. |

NSUI burns edu minister’s effigy

Under the leadership of NSUI State vice-president Pritesh Sharma, the effigy of school education minister Inder Singh Parmar was burnt. The NSUI district president, Amber Mathur said that a protest was held at Tower Chowk on Sunday over the leaked papers of the Madhya Pradesh Education Board examination. An attempt to snatch the effigy was made by the police, but the angry activists finally burnt the effigy.