Ujjain: Doctors’ team awarded for Dastak campaign

Ujjain: The team of government doctors has received state level award for providing quality services during ‘Dastak’ campaign. CMHO Dr Mahavir Khandelwal informed that Director Public Health and Family Welfare and National Health Mission conferred the award.

On this occasion the doctors were given letter of citation. CMHO gave the credit of this achievement to all the colleagues and employees. Dastak campaign will start again from January 11 to February 13, 2021, CMHO added.