Ujjain: District administration demolishes Chulbul Patang Center for selling Chinese Manjha

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration demolished Chul bul Patang Center for selling Chinese Majha (thread with glass coating) in the city on Sunday.

The administration took action after a 20-year-old girl, Neha Anjana died because of the Chinese Majha on Saturday. The Manjha slit her throat as it was entangled on her neck during she was riding scooty.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed displeasure on her death and directed the district administration to take strict action.

The administration made a list of six kite vendors in the city where these Chinese majha were being sold. On Sunday, the administration staff along with the police force of three police stations reached Chulbhul Patang Center located at Topkhana, Ujjain and vandalized the shop.

CSP Pallavi Shukla, however, said the illegal part of Abdul Wahab’s house (Owner of Chulbul Patang Center) was demolished. The action was taken through the municipal corporation. The place where the Chinese Manjha was caught, action was being taken there only. The illegal construction was also being checked at the shop, Shukla added.

According to reports, the administration took action at three shops in the city on Sunday.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:20 PM IST