Ujjain: Dispute mars BJP meet on Mann Ki Baat

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A preparatory meeting held at BJP office here on Saturday for Sunday’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat (MKB)’ programme turned into a dispute as some attendees crossed all limits to make submissions.

The MKB by PM Modi is aired all over the country on television and radio. The 100th episode of the programme will be aired on Sunday. State BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma will attend the programme at booth number 5, 6, 7 and 8 jointly organised here at Veer Sawarkar Community Hall under ward-1 at Bhairavgarh at 11 am.

Regarding its preparations, the BJP had called a meeting on Saturday at Lok Shakti BJP office to divide the responsibility. However, a dispute arose among some BJP functionaries who started using abusive words and then indulged in fighting with each other.

Senior BJP leaders separated the fighting functionaries and also tried to disperse workers and make them sit in their respective places. BJP’s city president Vivek Joshi and BJP leader Anil Jain Kalukheda and all party leaders were present. According to the information, Ajay Tiwari and Kalyan Shivhare clashed over fixing accountability in the IT cell, appointment and handing over IT work. Soon both sides used derogatory language.

CONG LEADERS TAKES A DIG

PM Narendra Modi has reached the 100th episode of MKB, but instead of improving the situation of the country, it is going down the drain, inflation is at its peak and everything from farmers to youth and from women to business class is troubled. If the central government had worked in the last 8 years, then there would have been no need for branding itself in MKB. The government should now understand the suffering of the public by leaving the matter of mind, otherwise this 100th episode will prove to be the last episode of power.

Ujjain City Congress Committee working president Surendra Marmat alleged that the PM talks about his mind and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made so many announcements while talking about his heart that in 16 years, along with the public, the BJP itself is bored with his face. Half a dozen CM’s contenders are coming forward in the BJP itself, the same will now prove to be the last episode of State government from the Centre in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, he said.