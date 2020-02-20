Ujjain: Devotees to throng ancient ‘Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple’ on Mahashivratri

Ratlam: Large number of devotees will visit the very ancient ‘Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple’ on February 21 at Bilpank village in Ratlam district 16 km from here located on Ratlam- Indore four-lane on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The temple as per history was renovated by Chalukya ruler of Gujarat, Siddharaj Jaisingh in 1196 AD. This temple came into light prominently when famous archeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar akankar carried out detailed research work on the temple’s history and importance.

Mahashivratri is a very special day for the residents of Bilpank village as not only the whole village is involved enthusiastically in the celebrations but visitors from other areas are treated by them like guests.

District collector Ruchika Chauhan and SP Gaurav Tiwari visited Bilpank village and reviewed the arrangements being made for mahashivratri at the temple and inside the village Bilpank.

District collector Chauhan issued directions to make available basic facilities to devotees like drinking water, medical facilities, proper barricading for convenient entry into the temple and also exit. SP Tiwari issued directives to set up a control room and also deployment of police force at police points.

Devotees from only Ratlam district but other places even from other states also reach on this special occasion to perform religious rituals. Performing rituals and worshipping Veerupaksh Mahadev on the occasion of Mahashivratri is believed to be very auspicious. Devotees also have faith that on this day childless couples if perform rituals receive blessings of Veerupaksh Mahadev to be blessed with child.

The location of the ancient Veerupaksh Temple is termed to be very significant from the ‘Planet’ effects, knowledgeable people believed and some said that it is very effective in ‘Tantra Sadhna’. Chalukya ruler during a war had prayed in the temple that on winning the war he would renovate the temple and then on victory it was renovated. Many pundits and experts argue that Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple falls in the category of ‘Jyotirling.

Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple is state protected monument but needs more proper care, facility and development. The construction or renovation of the temple is said to be unique one as the Mandapa of the temple is based on 22 pillars which cannot be viewed in one sight from one place.

An inscription of Gujarat’s Chalukya ruler Siddaraj has been found from the temple which confirmed that the temple was renovated by Chalukya ruler of Gujrat Siddaraj.

The Garbha Griha of the temple enshrines a Shivlinga with Jaldhari and on Mahashivratri devotees in large number will perform rituals and worship from the morning.